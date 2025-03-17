Rising costs & other impacts on local businesses following Trump’s proposed wine tariff

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Marie’s Wine Bar in Downtown Waco is bracing for the potential impact of President Trump's proposed 200% tariff on imported wines, which could lead to higher prices and operational cutbacks, while still relying on existing stock to mitigate immediate effects for customers.



“If you buy a case of wine for say $100, take that times 200 percent," said Owner of Marie’s Wine Bar, Sidney Warren.

Marie’s Wine Bar in Downtown Waco is talking about President Donald Trump’s 200% wine tariff on wines imported from countries like Spain, France, and Germany.

“Primarily it’s going to be a lot of the bubbly — your champagnes, because you could see a huge dramatic spike in mimosa pricing — it’s not going to be nice for anyone actually,” Sidney Warren said.

“Marie’s Wine Bar” has wines from all over the world, and a few of them from Europe — Sidney Warren says a tariff of this magnitude could result in increased costs with factors like rent, employees, and utility bills to think about.

When it comes to raising prices at Warren's business —

"It's going to be very difficult to say, because you have to understand that there a lot of wine in the U.S already," Warren said.

"As those supplies work their way our then you will be dealing more with tariffs wine, and so that could take a little bit — we're going to fight the good fight without having to raise prices."

Warren says customers would see cutbacks elsewhere.

“The live entertainment, we may have to cut that back, we do sip and paints that are open and free to the public, so we may have to move some things around a bit, but we’re going to be here," Warren said.

"Marie’s is going to be here as best we can."

