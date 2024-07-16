Red Herring in Waco to host community events from July 28 to August 1

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Red Herring at Hotel Herringbone is closing its doors for few days — the restaurant will be closed from July 28 to August 2 as they make some changes, anticipating their busy season.

But for anyone looking for a night out, they’ve still got a few events going on.

July 28: Luau & Tiki Party (purchase tickets here)



Some dishes guests can expect are a whole roasted pig, huli huli chicken, bacon-wrapped pineapple scallops, poke bowls, and Furikake rice.

July 29: Casino Night (purchase tickets here)



Guests 21 and over will enjoy high-end cocktails by Citadelle Gin and a delicious selection of food

Some dishes guests can expect are prime rib sliders, an oyster station, caviar service, and beef tartare with toast

The entertainment features classic casino games like blackjack, roulette, and poker

July 30: BBQ Grill & Chill Night (purchase tickets here)



Guests will enjoy an acoustic country performance by Jake Bush from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and wine pours from Songbird on the patio

The Red Herring chefs are curating a mouth-watering all-you-can-eat BBQ dinner that guests can enjoy all night long

The all-you-can-eat BBQ dinner will include juicy sliders, pork ribs, hot dogs, potato salad, and more

July 31: Pizza & Movie Night (purchase tickets here)



After a performance by Holly Bush from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Red Herring will be showing The Sandlot at 9 p.m.

Guests will enjoy a pizza buffet, popcorn, Nightlight Donuts, and Heritage Ice

August 1: Tiki & Luau Party: The Remix (purchase tickets here)

“Our goal is to still drive the same traffic we would normally have, so our thought was like — if you go on a vacation, they’re going to start you off with something and then they’ll end you with something, so we’re going to start you off with a Tiki Night and then we’ll end you with a Tiki Night,” said one co-owner and Chef at Red Herring Restaurant.

