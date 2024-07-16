Red Herring in Waco to host community events from July 28 to August 1

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The Red Herring at Hotel Herringbone is closing its doors for few days — the restaurant will be closed from July 28 to August 2 as they make some changes, anticipating their busy season.
But for anyone looking for a night out, they’ve still got a few events going on.
July 28: Luau & Tiki Party (purchase tickets here)
- Some dishes guests can expect are a whole roasted pig, huli huli chicken, bacon-wrapped pineapple scallops, poke bowls, and Furikake rice.
July 29: Casino Night (purchase tickets here)
- Guests 21 and over will enjoy high-end cocktails by Citadelle Gin and a delicious selection of food
- Some dishes guests can expect are prime rib sliders, an oyster station, caviar service, and beef tartare with toast
- The entertainment features classic casino games like blackjack, roulette, and poker
July 30: BBQ Grill & Chill Night (purchase tickets here)
- Guests will enjoy an acoustic country performance by Jake Bush from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and wine pours from Songbird on the patio
- The Red Herring chefs are curating a mouth-watering all-you-can-eat BBQ dinner that guests can enjoy all night long
- The all-you-can-eat BBQ dinner will include juicy sliders, pork ribs, hot dogs, potato salad, and more
July 31: Pizza & Movie Night (purchase tickets here)
- After a performance by Holly Bush from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Red Herring will be showing The Sandlot at 9 p.m.
- Guests will enjoy a pizza buffet, popcorn, Nightlight Donuts, and Heritage Ice
August 1: Tiki & Luau Party: The Remix (purchase tickets here)
“Our goal is to still drive the same traffic we would normally have, so our thought was like — if you go on a vacation, they’re going to start you off with something and then they’ll end you with something, so we’re going to start you off with a Tiki Night and then we’ll end you with a Tiki Night,” said one co-owner and Chef at Red Herring Restaurant.