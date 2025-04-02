UPDATE: Police respond to shooting in Waco; male victim found dead at the scene

UPDATED STORY: The Waco Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to Waco PD, officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Apple Lane at approximately 6:18 a.m. on April 2, 2025. Upon arrival, they discovered a 47-year-old male who had been shot. Emergency Medical Services transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

A female was taken into custody for questioning; however, no arrests have been made at this time. Authorities believe this to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities are investigating a fatal incident that occurred on Forrest Street and Apple Lane, where a male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Waco Police responded to the area after reports of the incident, but further details remain limited as the investigation continues.

While no arrests have been made, a woman was taken into custody for questioning. Police have not provided additional information regarding her involvement at this time.

Further details developing.