Police, family search for missing man whose safety may be at risk

WACO, Texas (KXXV) Police in Waco are searching for a missing 22-year-old man last seen Monday night. According to a Facebook post from Waco Police Department, family members had been searching for Antonio Medina Jr. for hours before they contacted officials.

Police said Medina may be driving a silver 2011 Chevy pickup. He was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday wearing a blue Polo shirt and black shorts. His family told police and 25 News that they are very concerned for his safety.

If you have any information, please call Waco Police.