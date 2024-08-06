Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyWaco

Actions

Police, family search for missing man whose safety may be at risk

Police in Waco are searching for a missing 22-year-old man last seen Monday night.
Missing 22 year old from Waco
Waco Police Department
Missing 22 year old from Waco
Posted
and last updated

WACO, Texas (KXXV) Police in Waco are searching for a missing 22-year-old man last seen Monday night. According to a Facebook post from Waco Police Department, family members had been searching for Antonio Medina Jr. for hours before they contacted officials.

Police said Medina may be driving a silver 2011 Chevy pickup. He was last seen around 9 p.m. Monday wearing a blue Polo shirt and black shorts. His family told police and 25 News that they are very concerned for his safety.

If you have any information, please call Waco Police.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood