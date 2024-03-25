Play ball! Challenger Park in Waco finally open

WACO, Texas — "I’ve been looking forward to this park for a long time," Lake Air baseball player Shane Lyons said.

The wait is finally over for Shane—a shortstop for who plays baseball at Challenger Park and Lake Air Little League ballpark a few times a week.

The park's updates include a brand-new field. Shane told me it feels like home.

“It feels good. We talked, play a lot and we have a good connection," Shane said.

The renovations to the park cost the city close to $9 million. Shane’s dad told me it was all worth it.

“The old fields been up since the 50's or 60’s so they were kinda getting wore out," Shane Lyons, Sr. said.

“When it comes to quality of life and having a complex out here that gives people a great place to play baseball, softball and really fellowship with family and friends. That's what it's all about," Director Jonathan Cook with the Waco Parks and Recreation said.

“It means a lot to all the kids to finally be here to play some ball," Lyons, Sr. said.

