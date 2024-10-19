Pay-to-park signs go up in Downtown Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Drivers in Downtown Waco may start to see pay-to-park signs. The Premium Parking signs went up the second week of October, and several locals were shocked to see the signs pop up on the corner of Austin Avenue and Fifth Street.



The lot along Fifth Street and Austin Avenue is privately owned, which allows the owners to require paid parking

A few signs have been installed but more are on the way — until all signs have been put up, the company says they aren't requiring payment at the time

They plan to have the pay to park fully up and running in November

Although some residents are concerned about the lack of parking downtown, they're not surprised to see the change as Waco’s population continues to grow

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I would prefer not to have to pay to park over here — it was much better before, so it’s a disappointment,” Laura Nowell said.

Pay to park signs —

“I’d rather not have paid increase,” said one Waco resident.

Ricky Campbell scanned to pay to park, and he says he expects to pay to park in downtown.

“It didn’t phase me because I’m from Houston and I’m used to that,” he said.

But for someone who's not from out of town, they might be used to parking for free on the corner of Austin Avenue and Fifth Street.

After telling some residents the lot now requires payment, they drove a few feet to find a new spot to park.

This new paid lot is right in front of Dichotomy Coffee — one employee says she doesn’t think it’ll affect their business, but she says several customers have already began asking questions.

“It was kind confusing, like there are cameras up — I don’t know if that’s a part of the parking situation.”

25 News reached out to the owner of the property to clear some things up.

They say signs went up late last week, but they intend to add more signs at the lot’s entrance for clarity on which spots require payment.

They also say they’re will not be any security on the lot, but the cameras are there to enforce payment.

Although Thet Than is concerned about the lack of parking downtown —

“If there’s no street parking, then you kind of have to get what you can in the parking lot,” she said.

She’s not surprised to see the change with Waco’s growing population.

“It’s becoming a bigger tourist destination, but people are also coming to Waco,” Than said.

For a little extra clarity, the lot in front of the courthouse is free, but after a few steps, that’s when the paid parking begins — because the signs aren’t fully installed, there is a grace period right now.

But property owners say the pay to park system will be fully live in November.

This is not the first paid parking in Downtown Waco — other areas include the first Baptist church parking lot near the silos, the Dr. Pepper Museum, and in front of Union Hall on Franklin Avenue.

The city does have a free parking all across downtown — click here to find where you can park for free.

Follow Dominique on social media!