Papa Jacks BBQ in Waco ranks as one of the top barbecue spots in Texas

"Man, you couldn't beat this," said long-time Waco resident, Donald Dye.

A very fitting reaction given Papa Jacks BBQ in Waco has more than a thousand reviews across Yelp and Google.

A score of a whopping 4.9 puts this spot near the top of the best places to eat in the state.

This barbecue joint got its start in 2020 — just two months before the world shut down during the pandemic.

"We were kind of slammed shut and we just worked the parking lots for about six to seven months," said co-owner of Papa Jacks BBQ, Kim Hicks.

Papa Jacks BBQ isn't just ranked as one of the best restaurants in Waco — it's among the best in the state — Hicks says there's one reason why.

The secret?

"Here, you're always going to get June Bug and Kim — we're the only two cooks, so it's going to be consistent," Hicks said.

"It's going to be consistent every time you come."

The love is even stretching far beyond Central Texas — customers from across the globe have indulged in this hidden gem.

"We had three people from Australia, and they came because a pilot came about three months ago — he told him five places to come to when he got here, and we were on that list," Hicks said.

25 News' Marc Monroy had a meal with first-timer Donald Dye, who says he'll be back again and again, but not just for the food — for the hospitality.

"These people are amazing — real good experience here," he said.

It's also that southern hospitality that keeps bringing people back.