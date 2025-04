WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Officials said crews will close the SH 6 to northbound I-35 direct connector in Waco from 7 p.m. Monday, April 14, to 6 a.m. Tuesday to allow for overnight barrier work.

In addition to the connector closure, the northbound outside lane of I-35 between SH 6 and New Road will be shut down during the same hours.