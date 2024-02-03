'Our students and staff both deserve it': South Waco Elementary School celebrates construction

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Waco ISD held a construction celebration in preparation for the renovation and expansion at South Waco Elementary.



In November 2021, voters approved a $355 million bond to have four Waco ISD schools replaced — Waco High School, G.W Carver Middle School, Tennyson Middle School and Kendrick Elementary.

The bond is also funding renovations to South Waco Elementary including technology upgrades

Students can walk the new halls of the school Fall 2025.

“This is a neighborhood school, and we’re expanding it and adding a gymnasium, a new administrative area, and also a new library,” Dr. Susan Kincannon said.

“Our students and out staff both deserve it — they both work so hard so I think them getting the newest is what they deserve for their experience and education,” said Principal of South Waco Elementary, Lauren Frasure.

“And that’s important for our kids. A lot of our learning programs are digital and we want them to have the best,” Dr. Kincannon said.

South Waco Elementary principal says these changes are a long time coming.

“We really need a new gym — it’s really small and old, so getting that doubled in size, we’ll also have some basketball goals outside, so kids will get to experience that and actually be able to run outside,” Frasure said.

The renovation plans to be completed by fall 2025.