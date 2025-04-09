New trail proposed could connect parts of East Waco to Riverwalk

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — City officials are introducing the idea to create a new walkway right along I-35 and McLane Stadium, We’re taking a look at a plan the City of Waco has to connect parts of East Waco to MLK Jr Blvd.



Baylor students express frustrations about navigating Waco, especially the difficulties posed by I-35 and the stress of crossing access roads, highlighting a need for better connectivity between key areas

The City of Waco Parks and Recreation has proposed constructing a new trail along the I-35 northbound service road, aiming to connect the east side of the Brazos River and Waco Riverwalk to MLK Jr. Blvd to enhance walkability.

While some residents like Philip Cummings support the addition of new trails to improve walkability, others, like Luke Thompson, question the need for more construction given existing projects, indicating a divide in community opinions on urban development.

“Yeah I definitely think it’s difficult trying to get anywhere else in Waco just being divided by I35” said Baylor Freshman Aedan Reindel

“Running across the access roads was kind of stressful” said Baylor student Luke Thompson.

25 News Reporter Dominique Leh met up with some Baylor students who say it's difficult getting around Waco.

“Last year it was really hard going from Martin to in and out and the grease pit, and getting connected to downtown,” said Thompson

“If there were like some new walking paths or bridges, I think that would be cool,” Baylor Student, Cole Heaney said

A new trail is exactly what the City of Waco is considering. At a recent city council meeting Waco Parks and Recreation proposed the idea to construct a new trail along with northbound service road of I-35. It would connect the east side of the Brazos River and Waco Riverwalk to MLK Jr. Blvd.

“I think that’ll be a good really there’s nowhere to walk over here and obviously you don’t want to walk over there on the overpass, so I think it would add to your walking route, if you want to walk that direction, now you can go that direction too,” said McLennan County resident Philip Cummings.

Philip Cummings walks these trails six days a week, he believes the walkability of Waco has improved in the last 10 years along the Brazos, and would love to see added trails, but he also believes completing construction could help increase walkability.

“I think. It’s fairly good right now, but we need to get that side of the river finished. When all that construction is done, I think that will improve stuff quite a bit,” said Cummings.

But Luke Thompson doesn’t think Waco needs any more construction.

“There’s always construction going on, I don’t know if we need any more construction, but I think the idea within itself is really cool,” said Thompson.

Dominique Leh reached out to the city for more details, but 25News has not heard back. City of Waco Mayor Jim Holmes told Dominique he is all about increasing the walkability of the area.

