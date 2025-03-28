New ordinance for traveling animal acts proposed

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Animal Welfare Board has proposed a new ordinance to regulate traveling animal acts, focusing on humane treatment and requiring licensed veterinarians at displays, following concerns raised about an elephant's welfare, with a decision expected from the city council soon.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“The elephant that came in November got a lot of folks very concerned about it’s welfare, it’s purpose and what it was being asked to do,” Cheryl Foster said.

For months,the animal welfare board has met discussing a possible ordinance on traveling animal acts.

“The purpose was to plug that hole in our city ordinances,” said Animal Welfare Board Chair, Cheryl Foster.

After researching ordinances from nearby cities like Killeen and Austin, the board voted to present two options to Waco City Council.

Both state: “No traveling animal act containing a covered animal is allowed in which animals are induced or encouraged to perform through use of chemical, mechanical electrical or manual devices,”

— if they do have a covered animal, they must have a licensed vet at all displays.

Option 2 would focus on elephants, while option 1 would include multiple animals like, elephants, tigers, lions, bears, monkeys and snakes.

“We worked with the EXTRACO so that we wouldn’t impact the rodeo, we worked with the zoo so we wouldn’t impact any operations at the zoo, but we want to make sure if animals are coming to Waco, they are treated humanely and that they’re in good health,” said Foster.

The board did unanimously vote for option one, covering more animals, but now that decision has to be brought before Waco city council. We could see a vote on that within the next month.

More details from the meeting can be found on the Animal Welfare Board Meeting agenda.

