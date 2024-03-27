Nevada mother seeking community's help finding her son, who came to Waco for mental health assistance

WACO, Texas — A Nevada mother is hoping the Central Texas community can help locate her son — who she fears might be dead.

Brandon Braunworth hasn’t been heard from in a week — last Wednesday was the last time his mom talked to him on the phone.

“It’s really hard for me to know he’s out there, he’s struggling, and he doesn’t know anyone in Waco," Kelly Braunworth said.

He came to Waco to the VA clinic for the SMILE program, for severely mentally ill veterans.

Brandon has schizophrenia.

He was put on a plane to fly to Dallas where he boarded a plane by himself, made it to Waco, and spent six days at the VA before leaving on his own accord.

“I’m very concerned — it’s not like him to go a whole week without contact with myself or his daughter’s mom," Kelly said.

She says he has a sleeve tattoo with roses and skulls — he has a chest tattoo that reads: “For every dark night, there’s a brighter day.”

On his arms he has the words "Loyalty" and "Honor", because he was in the military.

“He’s a sweet boy when he’s not sick," Brandon's sister Megan Braunworth said.

"He’s loved and I want him to know, if he can see this — your sister loves you and your daughter loves you.”

They’ve filed a police report in Nevada which has gone nationwide, and now they are seeking the community's help in Central Texas.

“It’s like a needle in haystack, and we need a community," Megan said.

For anyone that might have any information about Brandon's whereabouts, call local police.