WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A public information session is planned Tuesday for the Waco Downtown Redevelopment project.

The project involves five distinct districts stretching 100 acres along the Brazos River.

City of Waco / 25 News

A public information session is scheduled July 29 in the Bosque Theater Lobby of the Waco Convention Center.