Central Texans share concerns regarding Waco Downtown redevelopment

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The sky is the limit for developers taking over downtown, with ideas offering opportunities like a ballpark, a new convention center, a performing arts center and green spaces. Tuesday, August 27th, downtown developers held an informational meeting for locals to share the redevelopment plans for Downtown Waco. Locals were able to ask questions, share concerns, and learn about the timeline for the city's plans.



Developers plan to break ground with utilities in the Barron's Branch district Summer of 2025.

Some local residents are concerned how the construction will affect events in the Barron's Branch area.

Developers say the project could take 10 to 12 years to complete the entire plan, but they intend to work with local organizations so the staggered construction won’t interrupt downtown activities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The sky is the limit for developers taking over downtown, with ideas offering opportunities like a ballpark, a new convention center, a performing arts center and green spaces

“The idea is to make the riverfront the real gravitational center of the future redevelopment of downtown,” said Director with Clarion Associates, Matt Gobel.

But a concern for many Waco residents is the timeline of the construction for the five districts in the redevelopment plan. With utilities set to break ground in the Barron’s Branch district next summer, Nancy Goodnight with the Greater Waco Sports Commission tells me Ironman Waco, an athletic event bringing in hundreds of people to our downtown, uses that spot every October.

“We use that green space for 3000 bikes. And so if I can’t use it next year I need to be thinking now, where am I going to go,” said Chairman of the Greater Waco Sports Commission, Nancy Goodnight.

Developers say the project could take 10 to 12 years to complete the entire plan, but they intend to work with local organizations so the staggered construction won't interrupt downtown activities. As someone who lives downtown Goodnight just wants downtown to remain functional for her and for local events.

“We’re highly adaptable. We’ll make it happen. We’re excited again about this opportunity, We just want to know what we’re looking at in terms of time frame so that we can work with whatever we need to well ahead of time,” said Goodnight.

Downtown businesses, like AC Marriot hotel, believe these plans and promises of more amenities will create growth and success in our community.

“There’s a lot of other communities that have certain amenities that we don’t have just yet, so to see some of those amenities be included in this plan is really important. Not only for the tourism aspect but also as someone who lives here in this community,” said AC Marriot Hotel Manager, Marissa Maguire

Downtown parking has always been an issue, so developers said they plan to add mutli-use parking with retail on the bottom and structured parking on top.

