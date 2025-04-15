NCAA sanctions former Baylor staffer for extensive sports betting violations

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Sam Hancock, a former director of resource development at Baylor University, placed nearly 3,000 impermissible sports wagers—including more than 100 involving Baylor teams and student-athletes—between July 2019 and September 2024, according to an NCAA report.

Hancock made 2,950 bets totaling $45,979 across three online platforms, creating what the NCAA labeled a “significant conflict of interest.” Of the wagers, 113 involved Baylor athletics, raising serious ethical and compliance concerns.

Despite receiving formal NCAA rules education during his tenure and knowing that his actions violated those rules, Hancock admitted to continuing his betting activity. He also acknowledged that his sports gambling habits began before joining Baylor.

In response to the findings, the NCAA issued a two-year show-cause order that includes several penalties:

Mandatory gambling counseling.

Attendance at NCAA Regional Rules Seminars at Hancock's own expense.

A two-week suspension during the first year of employment within the show-cause period.

During the suspension, a prohibition on engaging in athletic-related activities or communication with development staff, athletics personnel, or student-athletes.

The case highlights ongoing challenges facing athletic departments regarding the oversight and enforcement of NCAA gambling policies, particularly as sports betting becomes more accessible nationwide. The NCAA did not indicate whether Baylor would face additional institutional penalties.