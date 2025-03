WACO, Texas (KXXV) — On Monday morning, the northbound lanes of Jack Kultgen Expressway at 17th Street were shut down as crews worked to clean up spools of cable that had spilled onto the roadway.

The cause of the cable spill is under investigation, and authorities are working to ensure the road is fully reopened as soon as possible.

Drivers are urged to stay alert and exercise caution when traveling through the area.

KXXV