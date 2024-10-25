Mountainview Elementary to receive new STEM lab for Waco ISD

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Abbvie and Heart of America continue their partnership with WACO ISD, making Mountainview the third school to benefit from a STEM lab.



Mountainview Elementary is set to receive a new STEM lab.

This is the third elementary school in WACO ISD to get a STEM lab through this partnership.

Students and educators are excited about the hands-on learning opportunities.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mountainview ISD third grader Ryker Rivas is excited about the new STEM lab soon to be built in his school.

"Pretty excited, like I wouldn't even be able to sit in my seat. I would probably be jumping around," Rivas said.

He's not alone. For Principal Carrie Detlesesen, a native Texan and Connoly ISD graduate, it's extra special for her to bring this resource to students

"When we talked with them, their eyes lit up," the Mountainview Elementary principal said. "As an educator, anything we can do for our early learners is something you always remember."

This is the third STEM lab coming to a Waco ISD elementary school, after the district partnered with Heart of America and Abbvie, a Waco-based pharmaceutical company. They came together in 2022 to bring STEM resources to schools.

"We're going to be able to really get the kids in-depth, hands-on experiences beyond just demonstrations in the classroom and beyond just the small areas to do labs — but being able to have that designated space," says Detlesesen.

Detlesesen emphasized the importance of STEM for workforce-ready development and career-centric opportunities, even for her six, seven, and eight year olds.

"Elementary is where the learning starts, right? This is where the foundation begins. And so, being able to offer these resources and ignite that love for learning and ignite that love for science, it's going to be spectacular to see our kids shine."

