More than 60 Texas State Technical College students prepare for SkillsUSA Conference in Corpus Christi

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — More than 60 students from Texas State Technical College’s Waco campus are preparing to compete in the upcoming SkillsUSA Texas Leadership and Skills Conference, set for April 2-5 in Corpus Christi.

"SkillsUSA provides an excellent opportunity for our students to showcase their skills, education, and professionalism," said Abby Ford, SkillsUSA coordinator for the Waco campus. "Our instructors work tirelessly outside of the classroom to help students prepare for their events. This year, we aim to continue our winning tradition at the state level and prepare for nationals."

SkillsUSA is a professional organization that enhances employability, leadership, and technical skills to help college students build successful careers and contribute to a skilled workforce. The conference will feature over 100 contests, including 3D Visualization and Animation, Electrical Construction Wiring, and Welding.

Sydney McQuade, a fourth-semester Culinary Arts student from Orange Grove, is excited to compete in the Baking and Pastry Arts contest. Located just 45 minutes from Corpus Christi, McQuade is eager to showcase her skills to her family.

"I’m excited to show my family what I’ve been working for," McQuade said.

She chose to compete to build confidence in the kitchen and has been practicing twice a week in the on-campus Greta W. Watson Culinary Arts Center.