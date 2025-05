WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Midway Athletics invites neighbors to meet new Basketball Head Coach Matt Sayman on Tuesday, May 20.

Sayman joins the Panthers from Grapevine Faith Christian School, where he led the boys' basketball program for 12 seasons.

You can help welcome Sayman on Tuesday from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. in the Midway High School Basketball Arena Lobby.

