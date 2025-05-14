Midway High School names Matt Sayman as new head boys basketball coach

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — Midway High School has announced hiring Matt Sayman as its new Head Boys Basketball Coach, adding a seasoned leader with deep experience both on the court and on the sidelines.

Sayman joins the Panthers from Grapevine Faith Christian School, where he led the boys basketball program for 12 seasons, compiling a 274–149 record.

His tenure was highlighted by two state Final Four appearances and national recognition for his teams’ offensive strength, particularly in three-point shooting. His squads averaged 365 made three-pointers per season and won multiple 3-point championships, including national titles in 2014–15 and 2015–16.

A former Baylor University guard from 2000 to 2004, Sayman still holds the program record for most games played (118) and later played professionally in Iceland, helping Njardvik capture the 2005 national championship. He is also the co-author of The Leftovers: Baylor, Betrayal, and Beyond, a memoir chronicling his basketball journey.

Beyond coaching, Sayman is widely known in the player development community. He has served as lead clinician for MG Basketball since 2012 and directed over 25 PGC Basketball Camps between 2014 and 2019. Since 2022, he has hosted the JAMODI podcast, which focuses on coaching, leadership, and team culture.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Sayman and his family to Midway,” said Athletic Director Brad Shelton. “He’s a proven winner, an excellent teacher of the game, and someone who genuinely cares about developing young men.”