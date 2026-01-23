Midway ISD elementary school principal steps down

MIDWAY, Texas (KXXV) — The principal of South Bosque Elementary, Sheri Burns, decided to step down following being placed on leave for a non-student related issue earlier this month, according to Midway ISD.
Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen said Assistant Principal Laura Christian, who was also placed on leave with Burns, will return to campus and resume her role on Monday, Jan. 26.
"We appreciate Ms. Christian's patience during this process and are confident in her ability to resume her responsibilities," Allen said.
Allen added that Sarah Holland will step in as interim principal starting Monday as well. Parents will have a chance to meet Mrs. Holland on Thursday, Jan. 29 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the South Bosque Elementary library.
Below is a statement shared from Burns to families and staff of South Bosque Elementary:
"To the South Bosque Elementary Staff and Families,
It is hard to put into words what the past 18 years at South Bosque have meant to me. Serving this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I have truly loved leading and growing alongside each of you. Nothing has brought me more joy than watching our South Bosque students learn, grow, and discover who they are becoming.
I am incredibly proud of South Bosque's many academic achievements over the last ten years. These successes are a testament to the dedication of our outstanding staff, the support of our families, and the perseverance of our students. I know that South Bosque will continue to grow, thrive, and achieve great things.
As difficult as this decision has been, I have chosen to step down as Principal. While my path is changing, my love for this school and community will always remain.
Thank you for trusting me with your children, for your partnership, and for allowing me to be part of so many meaningful moments. South Bosque will forever hold a special place in my heart."