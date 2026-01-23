Midway ISD elementary school principal steps down

MIDWAY, Texas (KXXV) — The principal of South Bosque Elementary, Sheri Burns, decided to step down following being placed on leave for a non-student related issue earlier this month, according to Midway ISD.

Midway ISD Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen said Assistant Principal Laura Christian, who was also placed on leave with Burns, will return to campus and resume her role on Monday, Jan. 26.

"We appreciate Ms. Christian's patience during this process and are confident in her ability to resume her responsibilities," Allen said.

Allen added that Sarah Holland will step in as interim principal starting Monday as well. Parents will have a chance to meet Mrs. Holland on Thursday, Jan. 29 from 5 to 6 p.m. in the South Bosque Elementary library.

Below is a statement shared from Burns to families and staff of South Bosque Elementary: