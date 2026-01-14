Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Principal, assistant principal at a Midway ISD elementary school placed on leave

The district said in a statement that the South Bosque Elementary administrators were placed on leave due to a non-student related concern. District leaders are on campus, school operations continue.
MIDWAY, Texas (KXXV) — The principal and assistant principal at South Bosque Elementary have been place on leave for a non-student related issue, 25 News confirmed with Midway ISD.

The district confirmed South Bosque Elementary principal Sheri Burns and assistant principal Laura Christian are the two staff members that were placed on leave.

The district said in a statement that district leadership is on campus and school operations are continuing as normal.

"As this is a personnel matter, the district cannot provide additional details. Any updates will be provided directly by the district as appropriate," the district said.

