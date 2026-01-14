Principal, assistant principal at a Midway ISD elementary school placed on leave

MIDWAY, Texas (KXXV) — The principal and assistant principal at South Bosque Elementary have been place on leave for a non-student related issue, 25 News confirmed with Midway ISD.

The district confirmed South Bosque Elementary principal Sheri Burns and assistant principal Laura Christian are the two staff members that were placed on leave.

The district said in a statement that district leadership is on campus and school operations are continuing as normal.

"As this is a personnel matter, the district cannot provide additional details. Any updates will be provided directly by the district as appropriate," the district said.