'Microchipping works': Dog missing since 2017 found in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Waco shared an important message for pet owners this week: get them microchipped.

The city shared a happy reunion on Facebook this month, saying a dog missing from Corpus Christi since 2017 had been found in Waco.

Blue was found alone in a bathroom at Cameron Park, then taken to Pet Circle Regional Animal Center where she was scanned for a microchip.

The chip lead them back to a family in Corpus Christi, who said Blue disappearing in 2017 when Hurricane Harvey blew down their fence. Blue was just two years old at the time.

Now eight years later, Blue is back with her family.