Mexican sports drink company to add to already growing Waco economy

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Electrolit is a Mexican sports drink coming not only to Central Texas shelves, but also to the community via an almost $160,000,000, 660,000 square foot distribution center in Waco.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

“It makes sense for companies to look at Waco for a positive location and as well interstate access,” said local economist, Ray Perryman.

25 News' Marc Monroy went to several local convenience stores, and while no one wanted to go on camera, they did say they're excited, since the closest place to get Electrolit is in Houston.

“Waco has a very strong industrial concentration, and it has for years — it’s very diverse and there’s a lot of land, infrastructure available for these types of plants," Perryman said.

The Waco Chamber of Commerce did give some details on the project, but it's unknown exactly how many jobs will be created by the plant's opening.

But we can get an idea from other Electrolit plant openings.

The company hires dozens of people when they first enter communities around the country.

"Anytime you can have a company of this magnitude that brings jobs and payroll to an area that’s going to lead to spending throughout the economy and bring some benefits to the community," Perryman said.

Josh Crawford, KXXV

Electrolit's arrival is the latest in job growth in Waco.

Just last week, Governor Greg Abbott toured the Graphic International Packaging Plant — which is making a $1,000,000,000 investment in Central Texas, further solidifying Waco’s growing economy.