Mexican National with manslaughter conviction arrested for illegal re-entry into U.S.

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Mexican national was taken into federal custody in Waco on criminal charges related to his alleged illegal re-entry into the United States.

Court documents reveal that Jaime Aguilar-Guerrero was arrested on March 3 by local authorities in Belton for public intoxication.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) determined that Aguilar-Guerrero was an undocumented individual who had previously been deported from the U.S. in July 2016. Additionally, in 1996, he was sentenced to seven years in prison for intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle.

Aguilar-Guerrero now faces one count of illegal re-entry, and if convicted, could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

A federal district court judge will decide his sentence, considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other relevant factors.

Acting U.S. Attorney Margaret Leachman for the Western District of Texas made the announcement. ICE is handling the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Gloff is prosecuting the case.