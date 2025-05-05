McLennan County recognizes treatment courts, receives grant for sober living support

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan County is celebrating National Treatment Court Month by highlighting the success of its three specialty courts and announcing a new grant to further support participants in recovery.

The county’s Recovery Court, Veterans’ Treatment Court, and Mental Health Court address the root causes of justice system involvement through evidence-based treatment and supervision. These programs aim to reduce recidivism, support long-term recover,y and improve public safety.

In recognition of their impact, the Texas Bar Foundation awarded McLennan County Specialty Court a $15,160 grant to help fund sober living home rent for treatment court participants. The grant will support the "Pathway to Recovery" initiative, which provides safe, structured housing for individuals transitioning out of treatment.

“This grant is an investment in second chances and long-term recovery,” said Judge Rob Swanton. “Sober living support is a critical bridge between treatment and stability.”

McLennan County's Recovery Court was recently honored as the Outstanding DWI Court Team by the Texas Center for the Judiciary, and Director of Specialty Courts Amy Lowrey received the 2025 Mary Covington Award for her dedication to recovery and client success.

The McLennan County Commissioners Court has officially proclaimed May as Treatment Court Month in recognition of these life-changing programs.