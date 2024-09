WACO, Texas (KXXV) — In response to a viewer tip, 25 News reached out to the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District about a recent death.

The Health District tells us a patient with a confirmed case of West Nile Virus passed away.

We told you in August about a report from the Waco-McLennan Public Health confirming one case of West Nile virus in McLennan County. It was the first case in the district since 2020.