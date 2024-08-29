Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyWaco

Actions

First West Nile virus case since 2020 confirmed in McLennan County

Health District confirms a male McLennan County resident has tested positive for the virus.
Mosquito
Niny2405 / Shutterstock
Close-up of a mosquito on a human.
Mosquito
Posted
and last updated

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — For the first time since 2020, Waco-McLennan Public Health confirms one case of West Nile virus in McLennan County.

The Health District reports the person is an adult male McLennan County resident with no known travel history.

West Nile Virus is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

People infected with the virus may experience:

  • fever
  • headache
  • body aches
  • rash

"If you are experiencing any symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider for testing," said LaShonda Malrey-Horne, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Director.

For more information about West Nile Virus and mosquito prevention, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood