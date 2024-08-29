First West Nile virus case since 2020 confirmed in McLennan County

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — For the first time since 2020, Waco-McLennan Public Health confirms one case of West Nile virus in McLennan County.

The Health District reports the person is an adult male McLennan County resident with no known travel history.

West Nile Virus is primarily transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.

People infected with the virus may experience:



fever

headache

body aches

rash

"If you are experiencing any symptoms, please contact your healthcare provider for testing," said LaShonda Malrey-Horne, Waco-McLennan County Public Health District Director.

