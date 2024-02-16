McLennan Co. sheriff candidates talk border and 2nd amendment in debate ahead of early voting

WACO, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff candidates held a debate Thursday.

25 News was there for the debate and spoke to both men who said their experience is what makes them the best candidate for the job.

It was standing room only in Knox Hall as incumbent McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara went head-to-head with sheriff candidate Jeff Aguirre.

Sheriff McNamara has been in office since 2013.

“I’ve been sheriff for 11 years and all that experience adds up,” Sheriff McNamara said.

Aguirre has worked in McLennan County as a police officer and drug and gang investigator.

He worked nine years under Sheriff McNamara.

Aguirre said, “I’ve got 30 years. He wasn’t a police officer when we elected him. I’ve been doing this job since 1998, and I started before that in corrections.”

During the debate, the border took the top question with McNamara saying McLennan County is joining Operation Lone Star and Aguirre promised to protect our state and nation from illegal immigrants.

Both vowed to protect the Second Amendment right and keep guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens.

As for their plans as sheriff, McNamara said he’s focused on training and would continue to bring in Delta Force operatives to train deputies, and Aguirre said he would improve employee retention.

Both are asking for your vote at the polls.

Aguirre said, “There were a lot of factors that pushed me into the political arena. Most of them are inside the department, and I think I can fix them.”

McNamara said, “I’m so glad they hired me as sheriff for the last 11 years and hope they hire me again because I’m ready to fight crime for them and keep them safe.”

Early voting begins February 20th.

Election Day is March 5th.