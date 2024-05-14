Mayborn's all about Mammoths! Museum celebrating 20th anniversary with new bronze mammoths and a masquerade

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — To celebrate the Mayborn Museum's 20th anniversary, the museum is unveiling its mammoth statues followed by a mammoth masquerade.



BROADCAST SCRIPT:

It’s an unveiling of historic proportions.

“We have been waiting on these mammoth’s arrivals for about two years now,” said Molly Noah, Marketing Coordinator at The Mayborn Museum.

Come Friday night, as part of the Mayborn Museum’s 20th anniversary, these big bronze beauties are ready to be front and center for our community to embrace.

“For us we really see theses mammoths as a great new icon for Waco and we really hope that they’ll spark curiosity here in Central Texas,” Noah said.

Sparking my curiosity, why mammoths?

“I think so many people know about the Waco-Mammoth National Monument,” Noah said.

I didn’t, so I did some digging!

Thousand of years ago, these 20,000 pound creatures roamed across what’s present-day Texas, and the fossils found are the first and only recorded evidence of ice age Columbian Mammoths in the county.

The monument sits along the Bosque River if you want to check it out!

“We’re actually a suppository for the national monument, so many fossils are kept in our collection and we do quite a bit of care,” Noah said.

The museum’s marketing coordinator Molly Noah gave me an exclusive tour of how these historic beasts have played a pivotal part in this local staple's 20 year history.

Looking forward to unfolding more of our past, shaping our community’s future.

“This anniversary is just a great opportunity for us to celebrate all the great times we’ve had in this community over the past 20 years, but also to look forward to all of the exciting things we’re going to be doing in the future,” Noah said.

