Former local reptile shop makes a comeback on the silver screen for the Waco Independent Film Festival

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Shaun Jones, owner and creator of The YOX2 Experience, talks about his upcoming film entered at the Waco Independent Film Festival, taking us back to his time here in Waco and updating us on what he's up to now.



The Waco Independent Film Festival is set for July 17-20 in Downtown Waco.

The YOX2 Experience film aims to open the community's minds about reptiles and other unique creatures.

Owner and creator Shaun Jones now resides in Alabama and hopes to share more of his animals and this film across the country.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

YOX2 Reptiles is bringing a unique experience to the 254.

The store may no longer be physically located in Waco, but these reptiles are making a comeback to Central Texas via the silver screen.

“A buddy, a kid actually, he's a friend of mine now, his name is Matthew, Matt, and, I reached out to him actually, and was like ‘hey man, I think my story would be amazing, like I think this is, this will be a great send off for me from Waco, Texas, and we collaborated,” owner of the YOX2 Experience Shaun Jones said.

The YOX2 experience aims to educate and spark curiosity in our community about these unique reptiles.

“Talking about inspiring people, what the animals mean to me, how they've helped me personally, help me connect with other people,” Shaun said.

All that led up to him leaving the country this past October was to create unique connections with some uncommon creatures.

“We had to take care of like rehab animals, like monkeys and macaws and jungle cats like ocelots, like we had to rehabilitate, feed daily, and sometimes like build enclosures as well, that's one of my things. I love to do it and also behavioral observations,” Shaun said.

Now back in the states, he hopes this film submission inspires others to step out of their comfort zones and never be afraid to try something new.

“I would like to say thank you for selecting this film, because I mean, I, I didn't expect it, but I also knew that this had to have some kind of impact on the community. I know it did,” Shaun said.