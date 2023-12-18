'Many hands make light work': Waco nonprofit in need of volunteers to serve food

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A local non-profit is asking for the community's help as they host their eighth annual "Feast in the East" holiday meal. They’re in need of financial donations, and volunteers to help feed the community.



Organizers Rocky and Kesha Miller are asking for financial donations after the cost of groceries has increased from previous years.

Feast in the East also needs volunteers the Thursday December 21st to serve the meal

“We started with about 500 hot meals for families and then we’ve expanded to somewhat over 1,000, and also providing hats, gloves and coats for the needy families in the winter,” Rocky Miller said.

Feast in the East began eight years ago when Rocky and Kesha Miller felt a tug on their hearts to feed the less fortunate in the community.

“This is our community, where we own our property," Kesha Miller said.

"We live here, so I mean, we’re just helping out and it’s an extension of our family."

But this year, they noticed that shopping for groceries has been significantly more expensive.

“When we started this, H-E-B used to have brisket on sale for basically $29, $28," Rocky Miller said.

"Now the average price of brisket is upwards of $50, $55,” Rocky Miller said.

Typically, Feast in the East serves 1,000 a year — that increase has caused them to consider scaling back how many meals they provide.

“However, we’re going to trust and believe that the community is going to come out and make the proper donations," Rocky Miller said.

"We budgeted for the same number of meals we’ve put out in the past."

Peaches Henry has been volunteering with the nonprofit for eight years. She told 25 News that this year, they need a lot more help.

“Many hands make light work," Peaches Henry said.

"We’ll be able to get everything accomplished in an efficient way if we have more hands on deck."

She says it’s not just sharing food.

“They’re sharing a family meal, and we are loving on each other, dancing singing, having a great time with people from the community,” Henry said.

Feast in the East is also in need of clothing donations — they ask clothing to be brand new with tags. To donate and volunteer, click here.