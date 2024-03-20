Long-time radio DJ Zack Owen let go from Waco-100

WACO, Texas — Longtime popular radio DJ Zack Owen is no longer with Waco-100 after he was let go.

25 News reporter Lauren Adams caught up with him on the golf course to find out what happened.

Zack Owen is spending his days on the golf course now.

“It’s great to sleep 'till seven," Owen said.

He has plenty of spare time after being laid off after 31 years on the air.

“There’s not a lot I can say — I did the show and said, 'I’ll see you Monday' — it was one of those things that happen in the media industry," Owen said.

"You take it with a smile and look for the next opportunity.”

Owen says he isn’t the only one who lost his job — he says dozens of iHeartMedia employees were also laid off.

Owen’s termination comes seven months after his DJ partner Jim Cody passed away.

Adams asked him what Jim would have thought about him being fired.

“He would be in shock like me — I’m still in shock," Owen said.

He’s not the only one in shock.

Dozens of listeners took to Facebook to share their disbelief.

One saying, “Looks like I have to find another station.”

Another saying, “I can still hear the intro as I rode to school early mornings as a little kid.”

“It’s nice to see comments on Facebook," Owen said.

He says he and Jim Cody had a great ride on the “Zack and Jim Show”.

“It’s been a great ride — with the military going to Iraq, Afghanistan and wonderful listeners," Owen said.

"Life is good — life is going to keep going for me.”

Owen plans on playing golf for a few months before jumping into another professional opportunity.