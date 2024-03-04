Local restaurant is making efforts to give back to the community by donating to the Salvation Army

WACO, Texas — “I think it’s just heartbreaking for me to walk by and to see people begging for food and money. I just feel like if I can do it I'm going to do it,” owner of Armstrong Bayou Cafe Aneka Armstrong said.

Making a difference one plate at a time.

Armstrong Bayou Cafe is making it their mission to give back to the community. The creole restaurant donates plates of food to the Salvation Army.

“I feel like it’s everyone’s responsibility to help out in the community and I like to cook so I decided that every Sunday or Monday we’ll drop off food,” Armstrong said.

The food is freshly made to feed approximately 150 people every week.

“Usually it's about five pans of pasta, blackened chicken pasta. We make chicken and sausage gumbo and stuff like that because we want them to taste the same thing that everybody else is tasting at our restaurant,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong shared with me why giving back holds such great meaning to her family.

“I know when I was younger growing up where I came from sometimes we had limited food. I didn't come from a household that had money or whatever,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong Bayou Cafe has been located at Union Hall but has recently expanded to Union Grove.