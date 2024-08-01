Local non-profit provides educational opportunities to Latino families

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — One local non-profit is looking to help at-risk Latino families in Central Texas neighborhoods to help break the cycle of poverty — a few ways they help is by offering knowledge and skills to parents that will impact their childrens' education.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“Here, There are more opportunities if you’re bilingual,” said Kathea Martinez.

Kathea Martinez first brought her daughter Kyara to Inspiracion Waco three years ago.

Since then, Kyara has learned, her colors, shapes and numbers.

Mariana Delgado and her own kids actually went through the Inspiracion program, and now the student has become the teacher.

The free bilingual classes are for Latino families with kids ages 0 to four to help set the kids up for success in their future.

“We’re in the United States, and the language is English, so we are helping with the transition so the kids can familiarize and adapt themselves with it so it won’t be too complicated when they get into school,” Delgado said.

The program runs during the school year, allowing Inspiracion Waco to teach local Latino families about the education system.

“A lot of these parents are coming from Mexico, They’re coming from Honduras, Brazil, you name it, And the education system is very different than here,” said Program Director for Inspiracion Waco, Eloisa Cruz Arredondo.

It also offers an opportunity to teach parents about the resources our community provides.

“We can help them before they find themselves in a harder situation,” Arredondo said.

Kyara isn’t the only one walking away with an education, with the resources from Inspiracion Waco, Martinez learned about her educational opportunities and just graduated from McLennan Community College with her Associates Degree.

“I can now say to my daughter, you can do it, you can do it, look, your mom, it took her some years, but she did it, and that’s what I've always wanted to be an example for my daughter, for her to say my mom did it, and so can I,” said Martinez.

