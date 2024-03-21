Local marine veteran's attacker gets plea deal

WACO, Texas — A local marine veteran who owned a dog handling business is upset after a man who attacked him gets a plea deal.

25 News sat down with Alan White to see where he goes from here.

Alan White used to own a pet obedience business called, “White Haven Canine” — that is until last year, when he was beaten within an inch of his life outside his apartment.

“I got a huge gash in my forehead, there were cuts on my face and forehead and neck, my head hit the concrete several times — I’m losing my hearing because of it," he said.

The man who attacked him, 29-year-old Juan Rodriguez, pleaded guilty Thursday in which he got the minimum two years out of ten.

“With the parole system in Texas for two years he has to do three and a half months then he’ll be deported back to Mexico," White said.

Since the attack, White has lost some eyesight especially peripheral vision so he can’t train dogs anymore.

"I regret it happened — it destroyed a business I spent the last five years trying to build," White said.

"When you put all your savings and build up clientele it’s a big regret — I’ve had a big problem with depression since then, so I’m seeing a therapist at the VA.”

Now he and his dog Szva are going to local clinics and hospitals providing pet therapy.

If you are interested in having White and Szva come to your business to provide pet therapy — you can email him at info@whitehavencanine.org