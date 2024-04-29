Local man accused of strangling woman last Christmas, posting about it on Facebook won't face murder charges

WACO, Texas — The Waco man who reportedly choked his girlfriend to death in front of his kids last Christmas, will not face murder charges.

The D.A. says he’ll only face aggravated assault charges.

28-year-old Kevin Eugene Reese is accused of strangling the mother of his two children, Queen Brooks, to death on Christmas eve.

Their neighbors were shocked it happened.

"She was in the ICU after he strangled her in front of her kids.”

Queen's sister talked to 25 News right afterwards.

"This is something you see on the news you know? That happens, but it never happens to someone close to you — a sibling," Brianna Brooks said.

Briana says Queen was found barely alive by her mother on the floor of her apartment that she shared with Reese.

After a few days in the hospital and being declared brain dead, the family made the hard decision to say goodbye.



Briana says she will never forget what Reese did.

"I would never think he would ever do anything like that. It’s heartbreaking that something so cruel was done to my sister," she said.

After the murder, Reese reportedly took to his Facebook page and wrote:

“Christmas comin' and da only thang I done wrapped is my hands around dis b**** nexk."

A grand jury indicted Reese for aggravated assault, a first degree felony."

25 News reached out to the district attorney’s office to find out why Reese won’t face murder charges.

"Based on the current investigation and reports, aggravated assault is easier to prove. It’s a first-degree felony with the same range of punishment," said District Attorney, Josh Tetens.

Queen’s sister hopes Reese spends the rest of his life behind bars.

That was cruel you need to sit in there and think about what you did accept your consequences," she said.

Aggravated assault can carry a sentence of 5 to 99 years behind bars or life in prison.