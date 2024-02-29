Local artist featured for Waco's 175th anniversary

WACO, Texas — It's a Central Texas celebration — the Jacob De Cordova Society is presenting an Art Reception featuring a local artist, and there will be a block party in Downtown Waco.



Waco artist Roy De Romero has been painting for more than 20 years — it wasn’t until 2010 he started focusing on of the founders of Waco.

The City of Waco is recognizing Jacob De Cordova and the role he played in establishing Waco in the early 1800’s.

The original oil paintings will be on display in the Cambria Hotel Waco ballroom this Friday at 4 p.m.

"He traveled up north to Philadelphia, New York and even Britain to try and draw and speak of Texas the republic and opportunities for immigrants to come in and populate to Texas and prosper,” De Romero said.

“He set aside plots of land, for schools, and churches, and green spaces, and so they’re really ahead of their time in the making of Waco to become what it has today,” said Ann Harder.

Former 25 News anchor Ann Harder, now with The Jacob De Cordova Society says he's referred to Waco as “my beautiful daughter”, and she feels something in the city should represent him.

“There’s no Jacob De Cordova street, or things named after him, so in a way he’s a little bit unsung, and we wanted to change that,” Harder said.

23 of De Romero’s oil paintings will be displayed at an art reception acknowledging the 175th anniversary of Waco.

“He didn’t build all the buildings and the suspension bridge and all that, but it’s a reflection of his legacy that was never recognized, so that’s what I'm trying to do,” De Romero said.

This Saturday, the City of Waco is hosting a block party on Eighth Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.