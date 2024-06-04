Life after the Limelight: The Lindsley Brothers discuss life after American Idol

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Jon Lindsley just finished his run on this season's American Idol. Now he and his brother Trey are back as The Lindsley Brothers duo with new music and are looking forward to what's ahead for their careers.

Waco vocalist Jon Lindsley lived out his dream of being on this season’s American Idol.

“I made it to Hollywood. I wanted it to be we. We tried to make it,” Jon said.

Now, he and his brother Trey are back as The Lindsley Brothers duo doing what they love most.

“It’s fun having all this stuff out, we have three music videos, we have 10 songs for people to listen to,” Trey said.

They're busier than ever before. Our neighbors in Waco caught them at a local gig at The Backyard. That's on top of releasing a new album and preparing to perform on a summer tour.

“It’s giving people a little more of who we are and what we have is what I’m excited about,” Trey said.

With all this momentum for the duo, one is about to move cross country to Oregon, but one of them is staying in the neighborhood, and distance won't keep them apart.

“It’s not that hard to make it work. Like I’m going, but we’ve already got a show back in Waco, September 26th. We also have some other things planned for different tours and different whatevers. We’re not living in the same city, but we’re probably playing as many shows,” Jon said.

No matter where they play, they’ll never forget their strong roots here in the Central Texas community.

“We’ve developed a community here. We’ve developed a place here. Waco’s been a place for us to really get our feet off the ground and to send us off well,” Jon said.