La Vega ISD launches free summer meal program

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — La Vega Independent School District will kick off its 2025 Seamless Summer Option Feeding Program on Monday, June 2, offering free meals to children through July 24.

The program provides complimentary breakfast and lunch every Monday through Thursday to all children, regardless of age, residency, or school enrollment. No paperwork or registration is required.

Meals will be served at all five La Vega ISD campuses, with an additional express lunch-only site at Brame Park.

The initiative aims to ensure children in the community have access to nutritious meals throughout the summer months.