Keeping the Fourth alive despite rising costs

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — As we approach the Fourth of July, some of our neighbors are buying fireworks early, regardless of the economy.



Americans are expected to spend nearly $3 billion on fireworks this year.

“We just want to enjoy the day," said Preston Greer.

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“This is kinda a recent tradition for us, we love coming to Night Light fireworks," said local resident Preston Greer.

Preston Greer is spending the weekend with his two sons, shopping for fireworks.

As families prepare to celebrate America's 250th birthday, many are making their annual trip to local fireworks stands. But with household budgets still feeling the effects of inflation, the question is whether consumers are spending as much on fireworks as they have in years past.

Greer is shopping with his two sons at the favorite fireworks shop. He said he wants to keep the tradition going.

“We just want to enjoy the day, probably a similar amount of fireworks we want to buy each year, and it’s just something the kids love and that we just like to share as a family," said Greer.

Americans are expected to spend nearly $3 billion on fireworks this year, according to WalletHub, as families celebrate the Fourth of July. But those celebrations come as many households continue to feel the effects of inflation. The Joint Economic Committee Minority states that, as of May 2026, the average Texas household has paid more than $2,300 more for goods and services because of higher prices.

With inflation sticking around, one local fireworks stand owner said the economy doesn’t seem to get in the way of sales.

“I don’t think so, I think it will hit some, but I think for the most part it will be alright, we haven’t raised our prices so we’re pretty good with that," said Kayla Papke, owner of American Fireworks Stand.

She said most people don't start shopping until just days before the Fourth, often scrambling to find their favorite fireworks. But for Greer, the price tag isn't what's top of mind—he's just excited to celebrate.

“Kinda a fun activity to do with friends and neighbors and everybody included," said Greer.

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