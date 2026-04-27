MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A judge rejected a 30-day plea deal for former Waco attorney Adam Hoffman, doubling his sentence to 60 days for child sex abuse charges.



A McLennan County judge rejected a 30-day plea deal for former Waco attorney Adam Hoffman, doubling his sentence to 60 days behind bars.

Hoffman pleaded guilty to displaying harmful material to a minor and indecent assault following a mistrial.

The judge asked Hoffman to resign from the Texas State Bar, while protesters outside the courthouse argued the sentence is too light and he should be required to register as a sex offender.

The victim's mother handed Hoffman a Bible in court containing a message from the 14-year-old victim that read, "I forgive you."

You can watch the full story here:

Judge doubles jail sentence for former Waco attorney convicted of child sex abuse to 60 days behind bars

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A McLennan County judge rejected a 30-day plea deal for a former Waco attorney convicted of child sex abuse charges, doubling his sentence to 60 days behind bars.

Adam Hoffman pleaded guilty to charges of displaying harmful material to a minor and indecent assault. He originally reached a 30-day plea agreement with the Attorney General's Office last week following a June 2025 mistrial.

Judge Roy Sparkman doubled the sentence and immediately asked Hoffman to resign from the Texas State Bar.

"For me it's important that the system works," Sparkman said.

The victim's mother originally agreed with the plea bargain but stated in court that Hoffman is "dangerous" and she no longer wanted to accept the deal. In her closing remarks, she reminded Hoffman of family memories at barbecues and baseball games, noting the abuse began when the now 14-year-old victim was in the third grade.

"My baby was in the third grade when he was getting abused by you." The victims mother said.

She added that he now has PTSD and suffers from nightmares saying, "a gentle touch from mom gives him flashbacks."

The victims mother also added "Thank you for pleading guilty for what you did to my son....he really needed to hear that,"

She then handed Hoffman a Bible monogrammed with Hoffman's name containing a message from the victim.

"I forgive you," the victim wrote.

She also added "I pray for the next 60 days you read this, maybe it'll change you,"

Hoffman's defense attorney said the plea deal was reached to prevent the victim from having to take the stand again which the victims mother said in court he did not want to testify again.

"The case would have been re-tried had we not reached an agreement, the young man would have had to testify again which he did not wish to do, and it's Mr. Hoffman's constitutional right for me to have to cross examine the young man, he didn't want that to happen again," Hoffman's attorney said.

Protesters gathered outside the courthouse, arguing the 60-day sentence is not enough and that Hoffman's admission of guilt should force him to register as a sex offender.

"That was just a slap on the hand, and today I was in the courtroom sitting right behind his mother, and he only got 60 days, it's just so sad," a protester, Denice Mathews said.

Another protester expressed frustration over the legal process.

"I just think plans were made and that's the kind deal he got because he was an attorney," Mathews said.

Waco State Rep. Pat Curry said in a statement he is disappointed in the outcome. Curry is submitting changes to state law to keep this "travesty" from happening again.

I am certainly disappointed in the outcome of a child sexual assault case whereby the defendant admitted to a heinous crime and only gets a slap on the wrist, and worse, NO Sex Offender designation. I pray that no other family has to deal with Adam Hoffman, or those like him, preying on their children.



We have also already submitted a few law changes based upon this case and will work with local and state officials to try to strengthen the statues to keep this type of travesty of justice from happening again.

State Representative Pat Curry

Hoffman's attorney disagrees with the desire for Hoffman to be registered as a sex Offender.

"Registering often causes more problems than it solves. And to say it in the sense, i want more punishment, I want somebody to register, the societal cost of that, greatly overwhelms the benefit, people can get a job, they can't support their families, people sleep under bridges, because that's the only place they can find," Hoffman's attorney said.

Hoffman's attorney told me Hoffman no longer lives in Texas and does not know what he will do to earn a living after serving his 60 days. Hoffman can reapply to the State Bar after five years, but there is no guarantee it will be approved. The Judge also ordered Hoffman can not contact the victim or it could be a criminal offense.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Dominique on social media!