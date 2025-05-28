Janice Whiting named principal of Dean Highland Elementary

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco ISD announced Janice Whiting as the new principal of Dean Highland Elementary on Wednesday, May 28.
A dedicated educator with over 10 years of experience, Whiting brings a strong background in instructional leadership, student engagement, and collaborative school culture.
Having previously served Waco ISD as a teacher at Dean Highland, Crestview, and Cesar Chavez, Waco ISD says she returns with deep community ties and a proven commitment to student success.
Most recently, she served as an assistant principal in Midway ISD, where she helped lead campus improvement efforts.
Dr. Tiffany Spicer, Waco ISD Superintendent, made a statement on the new hire.
“Ms. Whiting’s return to Waco ISD as the leader of Dean Highland Elementary is an exciting moment for our district. She understands the power of building strong relationships with families and staff, and she has a clear vision for student success.”