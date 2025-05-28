Janice Whiting named principal of Dean Highland Elementary

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco ISD announced Janice Whiting as the new principal of Dean Highland Elementary on Wednesday, May 28.

A dedicated educator with over 10 years of experience, Whiting brings a strong background in instructional leadership, student engagement, and collaborative school culture.

Having previously served Waco ISD as a teacher at Dean Highland, Crestview, and Cesar Chavez, Waco ISD says she returns with deep community ties and a proven commitment to student success.

Most recently, she served as an assistant principal in Midway ISD, where she helped lead campus improvement efforts.

Dr. Tiffany Spicer, Waco ISD Superintendent, made a statement on the new hire.