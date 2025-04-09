'It’s just terrible for the consumer': Contractor speaks on lumber tariffs

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Lumber tariffs are already impacting business, especially with home remodeling and construction projects. Two local contractors speak on how their business is holding up and how customers are doing.



President Trump is set to put a 34.45% tariff on imported lumber, putting a strain on construction and remodeling projects across the board.

This is move separate from President Trump's recently announced reciprocal tariffs, which currently stand at 14.5%.

Most of the imported lumber comes from Canada.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s been said that beautiful woodwork creates beautiful spaces.

“We’re going to go through and replace every rotten piece of wood there is,” Rick Chavez, Owner of Rick’s Quality Painting & Remodel said.

Local contractor Rick Chavez takes pride in every project he takes on, even as the industry changes.

“Not only does it affect my business because the prices go up, but it also affects my customers,” Chavez said.

President Trump is set to impose a 34.45% tariff on imported lumber, which will strain construction and remodeling projects worldwide.

“This rehab might’ve been $80,000, and now it’s probably in the hundreds,” Chavez said.”

“It’s just terrible for the consumer or customers to, like TJ said, save up for all that time and end up finding out it’s going to cost a lot more,” he added.

His nephew, TJ, says the price hike isn’t anything new

“Since corona happened, the prices went up, it's kind of came down a little bit, but now it's going right back, and it's really hard on the consumers and customers because um a kitchen remodel that used to cost $20,000 is now upwards 24 or $25,000,” said Timothy Rodriguez, Owner of Heart of Texas Repair and Remodel.

Not only do these tariffs hurt consumers, but also the ones providing the service.

“People don't have to put up a privacy fence. People don't have to get a deck. People don't have to paint their homes. They're just trying to maintain and live their life. It’s very hard for me. So, I lost a lot of homeowners, and what's keeping me going right now is investors and realty companies,” Rodriguez said.

“All you can do is hope for the best,” he concluded.

