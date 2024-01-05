'It's heartbreaking something so cruel was done to my sister': Local woman speaks after sister's death

WACO, Texas — 28-year-old Kevin Reese is accused of choking the mother of his children, Queen Brooks, to death, on Christmas.

Brooks’ sister, who had also known Reese since 2017, says the whole family is in disbelief.

“I’m angry, lost, and confused — it’s still not registering in my head," said Queen's sister, Briana Brooks.

"This is something you see on the news, but wouldn’t think it would happen to a sibling or mother, so it’s devastating.”

Briana says her sister was always happy, and loved kids.

Now she feels for Queen’s son and daughter who Queen left behind.

“That was their heart, too — they were always with her," Briana said.

“This should have never happened.”

Briana says Queen was found, barely alive, by her mother on the floor of her apartment that she shared with Reese.

After a few days in the hospital, and after being declared brain-dead, the family made the hard decision to say goodbye.

Briana says she will forgive Reese, but will never forget.

“I would never think he would do anything like that," Briana said.

"It’s just devastating and heartbreaking to know something so cruel was done to my sister.”

She says Reese never showed any signs of violence towards her sister.

Police found a post on Reese’s Facebook page that reads:

“Christmas comin and da only thang I done wrapped is my hands around dis b**** neck.”

Briana says it’s not funny at all.

“There are people laughing at it — this post got someone killed," Briana said.

"This is not funny — there is nothing funny about domestic violence.”

Reese is in jail on a $1 million bond, facing aggravated assault charges, and more charges could come.

Briana tells 25 News she would like to see Reese spend the rest of his life behind bars.

“I hope we get the justice we need — I want life," Briana said.

"I’m not wishing death, but that was cruel. You need to sit in there and think about what you did — accept your consequences.”