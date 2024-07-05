'It affects everyone': Waco businesses, residents look forward to 'quiet zone' downtown

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Waco is working to keep things quiet for residents and for visitors downtown. Last December, city council approved the implementation of a quiet zone — something downtown businesses and residents are looking forward to.



Rachel Ruth Tate, Director of Marketing of the Hotel Herringbone says the train goes off at all hours of the night disturbing guests.

Residents who live Downtown say they hear the train horns blaring but living in the area for a while, they have gotten used to it.

The plans approved last December list the quiet zone as Peach Street to 13th Street.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It affects everyone from guests to employees on a daily bases more than a daily basis, nightly for our guests,” Rachel Ruth Tate said.

The Hotel Herringbone in downtown sits feet away from the railroad tracks on Fourth street.

“The train does go off in the middle of the night every night,” she said.

Which is why this hotel is anxiously waiting for the city to enforce the new quiet zone downtown.

Rachel Ruth Tate, Director of Marketing of the boutique hotel says the constant train horns affects their guests stay, which leaves them with negative Google reviews.

“Some of them will list the times at night at which they are awoken which is it’s own, you know, I can’t help what time the train comes but they also wish to be forewarned,” Tate said.

One resident who lives at the Riverfront Lofts, which is right along the tracks, says he just moved in, and hears the train every night.

Speaking with a homeowner on Ninth Street, he says they live far away enough to where it’s not annoying — but after living there for 30 years, his family is used to loud horns.

Tate says with the new quiet zone regulations, she’s looking forward to not covering her ears numerous times a day and for the quality of life to improve downtown.

“There other hotels ourselves Pivovar, AC Marriot — we’ve all thought about this, but it’s some of the best real estate in Downtown, and we’re walkable from the Silos. It’s the happening place train tracks or not,” Tate said.

The zone plans were passed in December 2023 — those plans list the quiet zone will be from Peach Street to 13th Street.

25 News has reached out to the city to find out when the quiet zone will be enforced, we are still waiting to hear back.

Follow Dominique on social media!