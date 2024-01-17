‘I still can't believe it’: Waco couple wins free wedding giveaway

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A local wedding show exposition is giving away a free wedding to one lucky Waco couple. They do this every five years, and this year's wedding is valued at just over $18,000.



10 years ago one, Waco couple won a free wedding after entering a wedding giveaway on Facebook. The giveaway came from a Wedding show exposition, With this Ring. The event is celebrating it's 35th anniversary and will be gifting another wedding.

Mandy Jones and her husband were the lucky winners in 2014. She said she planned to get married at the courthouse, but found a Facebook post asking to submit her love story.

That submission earned her enough votes to move onto the next round which led to her winning a free wedding

With this Ring Wedding show is asking for entries for 2024. The deadline to enter is January 17th, Voting ends Jan. 24th and the lucky couple will be announced Sunday January 28th at the Wedding show.

You can vote for your favorite local couple here.

Mandy Jones is the winner of the first ever “With This Ring” wedding show wedding giveaway.

“Our plan was to just have a small family thing or go to the courthouse or something like that,” Jones said.

That was until she saw a post on Facebook asking brides to write about their love story, it was entry to win a free wedding.

“Every five years we give away our wedding giveaway and we bless a couple with a venue, the dress, the catering, photography, anything you can think of for a wedding,” said Jennifer Vera the Producer of With this Ring Wedding Show, and owner of Action Rental Center.

With this Ring Wedding show started the dream wedding giveaway 10 years ago, celebrating 25 years.

This year, they celebrate their 35th anniversary, and yet again are asking couples to recount their love story and why they deserve to win.

“We’re happy to give back. We love being able to bless others in this and the feedback has been, my daughter or my couldn’t have had this wedding otherwise,” Vera said.

Vera tells me she’s worked on weddings with budgets over $500,000, which is why she wants to help couple’s dreams come true.

“It was just crazy. Everyone was crying. It was just amazing. It wasn’t so much we wanted to win. It was a combination of things. We didn’t expect to have the opportunities that we got,” Jones said.

She says a few moments filling out a Facebook post gave her a lifetime of happiness.

“When I saw Josh, Clint walked me in, he cried I cried, and I think it was just a culmination of moments that we had been through the get to that point,” Jones said.

After Jones’ wedding she said she donated her dress to another bride to continue sharing that blessing

The deadline for entries is January 17th, voting ends January 24th, and the winner will be announced January 28th. To view and vote for your favorite entry you can visit the Facebook link.