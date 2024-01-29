'I see both hard work and beauty': Mural unveiled on 25th Street

WACO, Texas — If you drive down 25th Street, you’ll see something new—a vibrant mural on one of the local businesses representing the street's culture and dedication.



A mural painted on Bustos Tortilleria by Will Suarez shows a woman making tortillas, and man planting flowers.

Business owners said the mural brings a sense of community and a home like atmosphere to the street.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

“When I look at it, I see my roots. Because we come from the fields where they make the corn, where the women are working making tortillas. So when I see this, it brings back memories of when we were there,” said Andres Bustos, owner of Bustos Tortilleria.

It’s a colorful way to showcase the Hispanic culture living on 25th Street.

“It goes with the business—we sell tortillas,” Bustos said.

Bustos Tortilleria has had it’s place on 25th Street for the past 12 years, and now, for Andres Bustos, it finally feels like home.

“It’s been so many years of sacrifice, and it reminds me of when I was young, in Mexico,” Bustos said.

Painted by artist Will Suarez, the colorful mural shows a man planting flowers and a woman making tortillas.

“We really want to see both together, because both represent and capture what it means to be a business owner on 25th Street. This idea of hard work and dedication seeing themselves in the colors as well as in the work that being done,” said Sarai Muniz the North Waco Community Organizer with Grassroots Waco.

And for the people passing by...

“When I look at this mural, I see both hard work and beauty,” Chris Ingram said.

Grassroots Waco is hoping this mural sparks a curiosity into the community and engages you to walk into these small businesses.

“That’s part of the work they’re doing, is how do we create a corridor identity a corridor theme, as well as look to the future for the works that to be done," Muniz said.

The mural is all apart of Waco's 25th Street Corridor Plan.