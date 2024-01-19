'I just don’t understand why anybody would want to do that': Waco teen finds stolen car through Facebook post

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — It’s a TikTok trend that's been going on for a while. They’re called the Kia Boys, and they may have struck in Waco.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

“I can’t work, I can’t go get myself anything to eat," Green said.

"I just don’t understand why anybody would want to do that just for the fun of it."

19-year-old Corletta Green moved to Waco less than a month ago, excited for opportunity. But on Jan. 17, she was unfortunately greeted by a sinister trend on TikTok.

“I always thought to myself, ‘Oh, the Kia Boys will never get me, I lock my car and it’s got Hello Kitty stickers all over it, who would want to steal that?’ — somebody indeed wanted to steal it,” she said.

She woke up Wednesday morning to her car missing.

“I don’t have family here, I don’t have a mom who can drive me around to work to get groceries, which is what was was going to be doing yesterday,” Green said.

After reaching out to her apartment complex and Waco PD, she was still left without any answers, so she took to Facebook, asking if anyone had seen her vehicle.

“I get on Facebook and it’s blowing up — there's so many comments," Green said.

One particular comment caught her eye.

“They had a picture of my car, and it has my tags, it has my Hello Kitty stickers on it, so I was like 'That is my car!' — and I started freaking out,” she said.

Another local, posting photos, said they made a report, and Green's stolen car had hit their car, giving her a tiny sense of relief.

“If I hadn’t posted that Facebook post, I’d be sitting here right now worried out of my mind trying to figure out if my car had been found or not,” she said.

Fortunately, Green does have full coverage on her car. But she does not know when she’ll be able to get her Kia back.

If you have any information on the case, you are encouraged to call Waco PD.