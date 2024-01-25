'I feel like a princess': Waco woman collecting prom dresses for Waco ISD seniors

WACO, Texas — Prom is all about promposals, fancy dinners pictures, and a lifetime of memories. One Waco woman is hoping to give some Waco ISD girls a night they’ll never forget by providing them with prom dresses, but she’s asking for the community’s support.



Roxana Robles is asking for the community to donate prom dresses, shoes, jewelry, and financial donations to help provide an unforgettable night for Waco High and University High School senior girls.

Robles founded the non-profit Dream Couture, with organizations providing free makeup, hair, and prom dresses to Waco ISD seniors.

2023 was the first year where Robles helped 17 high school girls, but this year, her goal is to help more seniors.

The girls who received help in 2023 said they weren't planning on going to prom, but with this program, they were able to go.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

“I feel like a Disney Princess on that day,” Casia Murphy-Donald said.

It was a dream come true for Casia Murphy-Donald — attending prom night last year.

She was a junior who didn’t think she was going to make it.

“I needed a dress because all the dresses seems expensive," she said.

Tanizia Farris felt the same way.

“I never actually thought I was going to be able to go this year of last year due to me being a child of six kids, and my mom was struggling all the time,” Farris said.

That’s when the dreams started coming true.

“We knew that we wanted to do hair and makeup and give the girls not just a pretty dress, but an entire experience throughout the day,” Daniela Rodriguez said.

Roxanna Robles got together with her friends and reached out to Waco ISD and wanted to give girls who didn’t have the expenses to go to prom the special opportunity.

“If they cannot afford the dress alternations, the makeup is expensive,” Robles said.

She gave 17 girls dresses to choose from, and hand altered them to fit each girl perfectly.

“My heart was so full of love and happiness just watching these girls, the transformation,” Robles said.

This year, she plans to do it all again, giving more girls that opportunity with her new non-profit, Dream Couture.

“I cannot say no to another girl, but I know it’s impossible for me to do this all by myself," Robles said.

"That’s why I’m asking for help."

If it wasn’t for the community’s support, these high school girls wouldn’t have had the night of their lives.

“So many people were just like, 'Oh my god, you’re so pretty' to all of us, and we were actually confident in ourselves that we didn’t feel nervous or anxious about anything all together," Farris said.

"It was just an amazing experience — going to prom."

This whole project goes beyond donating dresses — they need bobby pins, hairspray, shoes, jewelry and money to cover anything else they don’t have donated.'

If you have an old prom dress or bridesmaid dress sitting in your closet, Dream Couture says they’ll take it.

You can donate your time, by styling the girls hair or makeup.

To donate or to find more information, visit the Dream Couture Facebook page here, or their website here.

If you're a student or you have a senior at Waco High School or University High School interested in Dream Couture, reach out to the school for more details.